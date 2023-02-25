Cape Fear Valley Health leads major hiring effort

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cape Fear Valley Health is leading a big hiring effort including events happening Saturday and later next week.

Officials say they're hiring for numerous jobs, primarily for staff members who will support patients trying to get home safely and those being discharged to other locations like nursing homes.

"Getting patients moving is very important," said Gwendolyn Williams, interim Director of Coordination of Care of Cape Fear Valley Health. "It's crucial because our emergency rooms are very busy out on an appropriate time lets those patients in an emergency move in a bit faster."

Williams explains Cape Fear Valley's layoffs from October happened in other departments. The prospective hires for the coordination of care unit that Cape Fear Valley Health is currently pursuing have always been in demand, especially after COVID. Competition for hiring health providers is now fierce as more nurses can work as traveling contractors.

Still, Cape Fear Valley Health says it's pushing to get valuable recruits on board, noting its sign-on bonuses of up to $20,000. Plus, officials say hires will have more job opportunities to transfer throughout the system.

"We've got a lot of burnout. We've got people who have left the system to move on for travel opportunities. A lot of our nurses have left to go work from home. So, we're looking to get more people here on site so that we can grow our own people and do what we need to do with our patients," Williams said.

Attendees will have opportunities to sit for on-site interviews at the hiring events. Anyone looking to learn more about the upcoming hiring events can find information here.