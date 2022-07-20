Pets & Animals

Unidentified sea creatures spotted off North Carolina coast

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pair of mysterious creatures are causing a bit of commotion on the North Carolina coast.

Cape Lookout National Seashore posted two pictures of some long, black creatures with white things sticking out along their back. The creatures were not alive when Karen Altman saw them and snapped the pictures.

They're about six inches long and were found near a log covered in goose-neck barnacles.

Cape Lookout National Seashore said they did not match any images of sea cucumbers or sea slugs they've ever seen before. That's why they're asking if anyone has seen something like this in the Atlantic Ocean in the past.

For now, the mystery continues.

