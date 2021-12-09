$747M Capital Boulevard upgrade to be presented in public meeting Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Significant changes could be coming to Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.NCDOT proposed a $747.7 million project to overhaul the busy road, turning into a controlled-access highway between I-540 and Purnell/Harris Roads in Wake Forest.A controlled access highway is one with entry ramps instead of interchanges and overpasses instead of cross streets. Private driveway connections would also not be allowed.As many as 65,000 cars travel that section of Capital Boulevard every day, and the number is expected to increase to 75,000 by 2040.Because of the traffic, it can take four times longer to get to your destination during busy times.NCDOT said turning the area into a controlled-access highway will help move more cars through the area quicker.The proposal will be presented during a virtual public meeting Thursday night at 6. Those interested in being part of the meeting are encouraged to, and then tonight call (415) 930-5321 and enter audio pin: 268-435-629 to access the meeting.