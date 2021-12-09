Traffic

$747M Capital Boulevard upgrade to be presented in public meeting Thursday

EMBED <>More Videos

Proposal to upgrade Capital Boulevard goes public Thursday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Significant changes could be coming to Capital Boulevard in Raleigh.

NCDOT proposed a $747.7 million project to overhaul the busy road, turning into a controlled-access highway between I-540 and Purnell/Harris Roads in Wake Forest.

A controlled access highway is one with entry ramps instead of interchanges and overpasses instead of cross streets. Private driveway connections would also not be allowed.

As many as 65,000 cars travel that section of Capital Boulevard every day, and the number is expected to increase to 75,000 by 2040.

Because of the traffic, it can take four times longer to get to your destination during busy times.

NCDOT said turning the area into a controlled-access highway will help move more cars through the area quicker.

The proposal will be presented during a virtual public meeting Thursday night at 6. Those interested in being part of the meeting are encouraged to register here, and then tonight call (415) 930-5321 and enter audio pin: 268-435-629 to access the meeting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficraleighwake forestwake countyncdottrafficraleigh news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Wake County expanding testing sites to meet heavy demand
NC 3-year-old accidentally shot on Christmas Day dies from injuries
Charlotte 14-year-old charged with shooting police officer
NC State Holiday Bowl game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
NC A&T student contributes to Urban Outfitters HBCU Collection
Show More
Larry Demery 2024 parole canceled by NC parole commission
Global COVID cases up by 11% last week: WHO
Expect 2 lunar eclipses, 6-planet alignment in 2022
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
Rocky Mount catering business feeds QVC employees and first responders
More TOP STORIES News