1 dead, 1 injured in multiple car crash in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person is dead and another injured after a crash involving three vehicles in Fayetteville.

According to Fayetteville police, the incident happened at around 3:00 p.m. at the intersection of Cliffdale Road and Bruce Road. The driver of one car was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries. A passenger in another car was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are continuing to investigate the cause and events leading up to the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer J. Smith at (910) 987-4510 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.