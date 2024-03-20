Woman shot while trying to help people involved in car crash in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was shot in the face when she stopped to help people involved in a car crash in Cumberland County.

Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said it happened around 5 p.m. on Monday. The woman, who has not been identified, had to be rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators said the crash happened south of Fayetteville on Matt Hair Road near the Cape Fear River. The woman who was shot was not involved in the crash.

Instead, she saw the crash and stopped to help the people involved.

When she walked up to the crashed cars, another women shot her.

Deputies identified that woman as 41-year-old Visha Franklin. She was arrested and issued several criminal charges including attempted first-degree murder.