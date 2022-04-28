Car crashes through door of Durham apartment building

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A car crashed into an apartment building in Durham on Thursday morning.It happened before noon at the Duke Manor Apartments on Lasalle Street.Chopper 11 flew over the building and saw that the car had already been pulled out of the building.The car appeared to have slammed through a door at the entrance of the building. The front of the car was damaged, as well as the entire entrance of the building.The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time.