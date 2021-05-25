Car crashes through roof and into bathroom of Missouri home

EMBED <>More Videos

Car crashes through roof of Missouri home

EUREKA, MO (WTVD) -- A car lost control, rolled down a hill, flipped over a fence and crashed through the roof of a Missouri home.

The front of the car ended up poking through into the first-floor bathroom.

The couple living in the home were asleep in the adjoining bedroom when the car fell straight through their roof.

Thankfully, the family living in the home and the people in the car all walked out of the bedroom without any serious injuries.

It was unclear what initially caused the driver to lose control of the car.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missouricar crash
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Show More
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
I-Team: How police officers are training to de-escalate conflicts
Photo released of person of interest in last week's carjacking at RDU
More TOP STORIES News