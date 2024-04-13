WATCH LIVE

Car flips several times in overnight crash in Sampson County

Saturday, April 13, 2024 11:59AM
SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A car flipped several times in an overnight crash in Sampson County.

The Clement Fire Department responded to the 900 block of Maxwell Road for a vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, they said they found a vehicle upright in a ditch. The female driver, who was unconscious, and a small dog were pinned inside the car.

They removed her from the vehicle and loaded her into an EMS unit.

The driver became conscious and spoke with EMS and the Trooper.

The small dog appeared okay. They were placed in the care of a family member.

After an initial investigation, NCSHP Trooper Naylor said the Toyota passenger car was traveling south on Maxwell Road when it traveled off the right side of the road.

The driver then over corrected and lost control of the car. This caused the car to enter a ditch where it struck some trees.

This collision caused the car to flip several times.

Speed and alcohol are among the contributing factors.

