DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A scooter driver crashed and was run over by a passing car, according to Durham Police Department.
It happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of South Roxboro Street and Barnhill Street.
ABC11 crews on the scene said the car had to be lifted to free the injured scooter driver--who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Scooter crash in Durham sends rider to hospital with life-threatening injuries
