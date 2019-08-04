Scooter crash in Durham sends rider to hospital with life-threatening injuries

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A scooter driver crashed and was run over by a passing car, according to Durham Police Department.

It happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of South Roxboro Street and Barnhill Street.

ABC11 crews on the scene said the car had to be lifted to free the injured scooter driver--who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
