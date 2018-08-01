CAREERS

City of Raleigh needs crossing guards before start of new school year

The City of Raleigh is trying to fill several vacancies for crossing guards. (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Only weeks away from the start of the traditional school year, the City of Raleigh is trying to fill several vacancies for crossing guards.

On Tuesday, the Raleigh Police Department put out a call that it's hiring.

School crossing guards have a starting pay of $10.59 per hour with a 1.5 hour per shift minimum. Pay would increase to $11.09 per hour after one year of employment.

Duties include stopping and directing traffic to allow school-aged children to cross the street safely, mentoring students on safety as they're crossing, and to serve as a positive role model for students.

Typical qualifications include the ability to deal with children, passing a moral and criminal investigation, and having transportation to and from the assigned post.

Uniforms are provided and applicants must pass a crossing guard training course.

Work locations depend on the needs of the Raleigh Police Department and the schools.

The first day of the traditional school year for Wake County Public Schools is August 27.
