abc11 together

Dress for Success Triangle hosting first virtual fashion show

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help
EMBED <>More Videos

Dress for Success Triangle hosting first virtual fashion show

Dress for Success Triangle works to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire, and development tools in work and life.

The nonprofit is holding its first virtual fashion show next week.

The event will include a preview of spring fashions from local retailers as well as a silent auction.

More information here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersraleighdurhamdress codecareer advicefashion showabc11 togethercareers
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
ABC11 Together Perspectives for April 18, 2021
ABC11 Conversation about Policing in Our Communities
Cary church creates program to provide direct help to immigrants
Free Women's Health Awareness Conference to be held virtually
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How many people in your area are hesitant to get vaccine?
Popular NC coach killed in shootout with Mexican drug cartel
Suicide rate rising among nurses, study finds
Officer wounded in Tennessee school wasn't shot by student's gun
Ex-Minnesota cop faces hearing in shooting of Daunte Wright
LATEST: Wake County virtual town hall to focus on mental health
Millions vaccinated against coronavirus; 396 later hospitalized with COVID
Show More
Pa. woman 1 of 6 who developed rare clot linked to J&J vaccine
Derek Chauvin won't testify at murder trial in George Floyd's death
Soldier charged with assault after video shows him accosting Black man
Holly Springs, NC State star throws no-hitter in MLB
Dems to introduce bill that would expand Supreme Court from 9 to 13
More TOP STORIES News