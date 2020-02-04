Careers

Lowe's looking to hire 475 in Raleigh area with hiring events

If you need a job, Lowe's Home Improvement could give you the boost you need this week.

Lowe's is holding 'walk-in' hiring events on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at all of their locations.

The company is looking to hire around 475 people in the Raleigh area. The positions are full-time, part-time and seasonal. Part-time and seasonal roles could possibly become full-time employment.

Lowe's says they may even offer you a job on the spot.
