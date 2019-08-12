Careers

Telling lies at work: survey says it's more common when you're unhappy with job

By ABC7.com staff
The less satisfied people are at work the more likely they are to lie to others at the office.

That's according to a recent survey from Simply Hired.

Of more than 1,000 people, 41% say they are not satisfied at work - and say they tell at least one white lie a week.

And the most common lie?

The kind that buys time away from colleagues. like "I'm not feeling well" or "I already have plans after work."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersworkplacesurvey
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for missing 1-year-old boy
2 investigations underway after death of Jeffrey Epstein in NYC jail
Teen arrested in Sanford motel shooting; 1 dead, brother critical
'Outrageous:' Holly Springs family gets $49,000 water bill
300 Jeeps gather to make terminally ill 9-year-old's dream come true
Game-worn Zion Williamson shoes sell for $19K
Explosives dropped off at Wayne County fire station
Show More
Simone Biles wins 6th U.S. title, lands historic triple-double
Camp Lejeune Marine dies in Iraq
One dead in Johnston County shooting
Video of UNC guard's impressive backward shot streak goes viral
'The Watcher' house sells for $400K less than purchase
More TOP STORIES News