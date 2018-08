News internships at ABC11

Juniors and seniors interested in journalism. Must know how to:



Perform in-depth research under deadline for investigative stories



Think "out of the box"



Have good phone communication and people skills



Be aggressive digging for information



NOT take "no" for an answer



Knowledge of Excel a plus



Application Deadlines: Nov 30 to apply for spring; March 31 to apply for summer; and July 31 to apply for fall.

Sharpen your news judgment



Give you real-life newsroom experience



Give you knowledge of how national and local government agencies operate



Provide you with an opportunity to work on local and national stories for broadcast



Get the opportunity to investigate criminal and consumer cases at local courthouses and government agencies

120 hours over the course of the internship - minimum wage pay



All interns work directly with viewers on solving their problems and bringing their stories to broadcast



Interns work with news staff to produce daily newscasts



Work on special investigative projects



Must know how to type interview transcripts quickly



Must be reliable, organized and assertive



Must have car

ABC11 offers college students the opportunity to work in the newsroom as an intern during the spring, summer and fall semesters. Here are the details:Please apply online at disneycareers.com . Search for the appropriate Req ID listed on our Job's page http://abc11.com/jobs/