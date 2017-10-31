News internships at ABC11

What we need:
- Juniors and seniors interested in journalism. Must know how to:
- Perform in-depth research under deadline for investigative stories
- Think "out of the box"
- Have good phone communication and people skills
- Be aggressive digging for information
- NOT take "no" for an answer
- Knowledge of Excel a plus
- Application Deadlines: Nov 30 to apply for spring; March 31 to apply for summer; and July 31 to apply for fall.
What this internship will do for you:
- Sharpen your news judgment
- Give you real-life newsroom experience
- Give you knowledge of how national and local government agencies operate
- Provide you with an opportunity to work on local and national stories for broadcast
- Get the opportunity to investigate criminal and consumer cases at local courthouses and government agencies
Responsibilities:
- 120 hours over the course of the internship - minimum wage pay
- All interns work directly with viewers on solving their problems and bringing their stories to broadcast
- Interns work with news staff to produce daily newscasts
- Work on special investigative projects
- Must know how to type interview transcripts quickly
- Must be reliable, organized and assertive
- Must have car
Please apply online at disneycareers.com. Search for the appropriate Req ID listed on our Job's page http://abc11.com/jobs/.