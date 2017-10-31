ABOUT ABC11

News internships at ABC11

ABC11 offers college students the opportunity to work in the newsroom as an intern during the spring, summer and fall semesters. Here are the details:

What we need:
  • Juniors and seniors interested in journalism. Must know how to:

  • Perform in-depth research under deadline for investigative stories

  • Think "out of the box"

  • Have good phone communication and people skills

  • Be aggressive digging for information

  • NOT take "no" for an answer

  • Knowledge of Excel a plus

  • Application Deadlines: Nov 30 to apply for spring; March 31 to apply for summer; and July 31 to apply for fall.


What this internship will do for you:

  • Sharpen your news judgment

  • Give you real-life newsroom experience

  • Give you knowledge of how national and local government agencies operate

  • Provide you with an opportunity to work on local and national stories for broadcast

  • Get the opportunity to investigate criminal and consumer cases at local courthouses and government agencies



Responsibilities:

  • 120 hours over the course of the internship - minimum wage pay

  • All interns work directly with viewers on solving their problems and bringing their stories to broadcast

  • Interns work with news staff to produce daily newscasts

  • Work on special investigative projects

  • Must know how to type interview transcripts quickly

  • Must be reliable, organized and assertive

  • Must have car


Please apply online at disneycareers.com. Search for the appropriate Req ID listed on our Job's page http://abc11.com/jobs/.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersabout abc11
ABOUT ABC11
Job openings at ABC11
Advertise with ABC11
Check the latest school closings and delays
ABC11 398 Report/Children's Reports
More about abc11
CAREERS
PNC Arena hoping to fill more than 400 jobs
Cards Against Humanity hiring writers for $40 an hour
Job openings at ABC11
This is how you can work for Amazon - from home
Durham police graduate new recruits
More Careers
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News