Philly T&T Rhythm Makers highlight Caribbean culture

PHILADELPHIA -- Every Sunday you can hear the Philly T &T Rhythm Makers playing music on the Avenue of the Arts in Philadelphia.

They're the only Caribbean rhythm section in Philadelphia.

The T &T in their name stands for Trinidad and Tobago.

The rhythm section takes various everyday items and makes music with them.

"it's African but Caribbean in flavor because we take we sort of like take and create a certain energy", says member Dane Osbourne.

Families from the city gather and celebrate their culture along with the rhythm makers by making food and dancing to the music.