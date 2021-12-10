Carmen Salinas, star of Mexican TV and film, dies at age 82

The family announced her death in a statement on social media, saying Salinas died Thursday.
Details about her funeral services would be announced at a later time, the statement said. The family also thanked everyone for their messages of support.
In November, Salinas was hospitalized after she suffered a stroke and was in intensive care in a Mexico City hospital.
The actress had over six decades of experience in Mexican television and films.
In 2015 she was elected to a seat in the Mexican Congress representing the Institutional Revolutionary Party.