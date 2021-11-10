Sports

No. 19 UNC cruises past Loyola of Maryland 83-67 in Davis' coaching debut

North Carolina guard R.J. Davis drives to the basket against Loyola Maryland on Tuesday in in Chapel Hill. (Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Caleb Love scored 22 points and No. 19 North Carolina led the whole way in Hubert Davis' coaching debut, beating Loyola of Maryland 83-67 on Tuesday night.

Brady Manek, a graduate transfer from Oklahoma, poured in 20 points as one of college basketball's storied programs launched a new era.

Davis, a former North Carolina player, replaced the retired Roy Williams in April after spending seven seasons on Williams' staff. Williams watched from a front-row seat near the tunnel where the Tar Heels run onto the court.

Dawson Garcia, a transfer from Marquette, added 12 points and Kerwin Walton scored 11 points for North Carolina, which scored the game's first nine points.

Jaylin Andrews scored 17 points to lead Loyola. Cam Spencer had 15 points and Kenneth Jones scored 11 for the Greyhounds.

The Tar Heels led 45-31 at halftime, shooting 53.6% from the field.

The lead grew to 72-51 when Davis and Garcia connected on consecutive 3-pointers.

North Carolina is 100-12 in season openers, winning its first game of a season for the 17th consecutive year.

Davis has said he wanted the Tar Heels to build off good defensive performances and there was a mixture of results on that front. Loyola was held to 43.2% shooting from the field. North Carolina forced only 12 turnovers, six in each half.

The Tar Heels return to action Friday night against Brown.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschapel hillunc tar heels
Copyright © 2021 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
Best deals for you: Black Friday or Cyber Monday?
Thanksgiving takes on new meaning for adopted sisters in NC
NICUs need more breast milk donations
How to avoid getting scammed this holiday shopping season
WATCH: FedEx driver fixes, salutes US flag at NC home
Show More
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Special holiday shopping parking spaces being tested in Raleigh
Thanksgiving travelers set pandemic record: TSA
North Carolina offers rebate to attract esports tournaments
$250K life insurance policy signed 2 days before murder, officials say
More TOP STORIES News