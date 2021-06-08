Community & Events

Largest US blood drive since start of the pandemic happening in Chapel Hill

EMBED <>More Videos

Largest US blood drive since start of the pandemic happening at UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of the country's largest and longest running blood drives is happening Tuesday at UNC Chapel Hill.

The Carolina Blood Drive takes place inside the Dean E. Smith Center from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 8.

This year's blood drive is the largest to be held in the United States since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers hope to have more than 1,000 donors give blood Tuesday.

Last year, during the pandemic, this blood drive collected 800 units of blood. That's why organizers think they can reach their goal of 1,000 this year.

Carolina Blood Drive has helped more than 100,000 patients needing life-saving blood transfusions. Walk-ins will be accepted at this event. However, appointments are encouraged and can be made at redcrossblood.org.

"Right now there is an urgent need for all Type-O donors. Now of course, we'll take blood donations from everyone, there's a need for all blood types. But O is a particular urgent need right now," Jen Deneal said.

This year, the Red Cross has expanded its blood testing to include sickle cell trait screening on all donations from self-identified African American donors.

Donors will also receive a commemorative t-shirt and free food.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsblood driveamerican red crossuncred cross
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
More ambulances, crews sent to help Wake County EMS
LATEST: UNC Class of 2020 finally set to celebrate graduation
Some wary of no-mask-required policy at State Fair
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Overnight Oats
Show More
Tent city pops up in Raleigh's Nash Square to protest eviction crisis
Spooky Holly Springs house raising money for St. Jude surpasses goal
Which restaurants in NC received the most COVID-19 relief funds?
I-Team: How police officers are training to de-escalate conflicts
Photo released of person of interest in last week's carjacking at RDU
More TOP STORIES News