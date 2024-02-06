WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Carolina Hurricanes celebrating Black History Month with event, special jersey

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 1:33PM
ABC11 24/7 Streaming Channel
ABC11 24/7 Streaming ChannelWatch Eyewitness News, First Alert Weather, and original programming.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes are celebrating and showcasing Black History Month in numerous ways as the team returns to PNC Arena after the All-Star break.

Before the Canes hit the ice tonight there will be a pre-game panel with the Durham Success Summit. They are a nonprofit that provides career readiness program to Black men 16-24 years old. Organizations such as Jack & Jill of America will also be at the panel.

The team will also be highlighting people and organizations throughout the month, starting with North Carolina-born artist Mike Jones.

He has designed the team's first Black Excellence Campaign jersey.

Jones said he drew inspiration from "The Rose That Grew From Concrete," a poem by Tupac Shakur.

"Tupac's one of my favorite artists and as I was looking at a rose, it kind of reminded me of seeing a hurricane on a graph," he described.

The jerseys will be for sale starting today at the Carolina Hurricanes Pro Shop.

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW