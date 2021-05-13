Canes announce playoff schedule against Predators

The Canes will play the Nashville Predators to open the playoffs. It will be the first time the two teams have met in the postseason.
Game 1 will be at 8 p.m. Monday at PNC Arena, where the Canes are 26-17 all-time in the postseason.
The Hurricanes are making their third consecutive playoff appearance for the first time since relocating to North Carolina in 1997.
Game 2 will be Wednesday in PNC Arena, also at 8 p.m.
The series shifts to Nashville on May 21 for a 7 p.m. game and Game 4 is set for May 23 in Nashville. Game time has not been determined.
If a Game 5 is needed, it would be May 25 in Raleigh. A potential Game 6 would be May 27 in Nashville.
If the series goes the distance, a deciding Game 7 would be held May 29 at PNC Arena.