RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes will not play an outdoor game at Carter-Finley Stadium this upcoming season.The team said it came to that agreement with the NHL earlier in the year. The game will reportedly be rescheduled for the following season.Hurricanes President and General Manager Don Waddel cited the need to have a safe environment and desire to have a full stadium as reasons for postponing the game.