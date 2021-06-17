Sports

Carolina Hurricanes agree to 3-year extension for head coach Rod Brind'Amour

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes agreed to a three-year contract extension with head coach Rod Brind'Amour.

Brind'Amour has led the Hurricanes to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons. This most recent season his team finished the regular season with the second best record in the league.

"Rod has been the driving force behind the culture change we've undergone here," Hurricanes General Manager Don Waddell said. "He keeps our players motivated, demands accountability, and has our team ready to compete every night. He has truly raised the bar for our organization, and we're thrilled to have him continue as our coach for years to come."

Brind'Amour is a former player for the Hurricanes, captaining the team to its only Stanley Cup championship in 2006.

He retired as a player in 2010 after more than 20 season in the league. As a coach, he has a record of 120-66-20. He's the only coach to lead the Hurricanes to the playoffs in three consecutive years.
