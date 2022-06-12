1 person injured in Carrboro apartment fire

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was injured in a fire at a Carrboro apartment complex.

Fire crews responded to the Rock Creek Apartments on Rock Haven Road Saturday evening.17 people were displaced, and 8 units were damaged by the fire that affected two floors of the apartment building. According to fire crews, the fire took about 40 minutes to put out.

One person was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. Red Cross is assisting the families displaced.
