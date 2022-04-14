Health & Fitness

COVID-19 cluster prompts mask requirement at Carrboro High School

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools said Wednesday that face masks will be mandatory at Carrboro High School through at least April 22.

This comes after the school system announced a COVID-19 cluster at the school.


The entire student and staff population are being considered as potential exposures, hence the masking policy.

The policy will take effect Thursday.

The school system said it has learned of 30 confirmed cases of COVID-19 connected to the high school, about half of which are likely traceable to last weekend's prom.


Masks will be available at school for any student or staff members who need one.

Students and staffers are also asked to get tested and let the school nurse know if they test positive, stay home if they feel sick or have symptoms, and If in doubt about what to do, contact the school nurse before leaving home.
