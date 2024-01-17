Durham man arrested in Christmas Eve shooting in Carrboro

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man wanted in connection with a Christmas Eve shooting in Carrboro was arrested Wednesday in Durham.

Carrboro Police said officers responded to a shooting call just before 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 24 in the 200 block of NC 54 and found a 19-year-old man with life-threatening gunshot injuries.

The victim was taken to UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill and has been receiving treatment there since the shooting.

Police said 19-year-old Daniel Cruz Rivera of Durham was identified as the shooting suspect and law enforcement officers had been searching for him.

Daniel Cruz Rivera Carrboro Police Department

On Wednesday, law officers finally caught up to Cruz Rivera in Durham, and the US Marshals Carolinas Regional Taskforce took him into custody.

He was taken to the Durham County Jail and held under no bond.

Anyone with further information on this shooting is asked to please contact Investigator E. Velazquez with the Carrboro Police Department at (919) 918-7413 or via email. You can also contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 942-7515.

