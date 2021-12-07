Carrboro police investigate 2 weekend shootings

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Carrboro police are investigating two shootings that happened during the weekend.The first shooting happened in the parking lot of Carrboro Plaza at 104 NC 54, on Saturday about 7:35 p.m.. Officers arrived at the shopping center and found a man with a gunshot wound.Police said the victim had been involved in an altercation with the shooting suspect when the other man took out a firearm and shot him. The shooting suspect then left in a vehicle, and another person, who had been with the victim, opened fire at the fleeing vehicle.At least one of those shots hit a random vehicle.The man who was shot was taken to UNC Hospital for treatment of what police said was a non-life-threatening injury.Police said the incident appeared to be an isolated one. Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to please contact Investigator Jordan Armstrong with the Carrboro Police Department at (919) 918-7417, or Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515.The second shooting happened Sunday about 6 p.m. in the area of NC 54 and Jones Ferry Road.The victim told police that they were driving on NC 54 and as they exited at Jones Ferry Road, a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed overtook them and stopped in front of them on the exit ramp. A man then got out of the vehicle and fired multiple shots into the front of the victim's vehicle. The shooter then got back into their vehicle and sped away.No one was injured. The victim's vehicle sustained minor damage.Police said the motive for the shooting is not known.Anyone with information of this case is asked to contact Investigator Erasmo Velazquez with the Carrboro Police Department at (919) 918-7413, or Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515.Both cases remain under active investigation. Police said the two shootings do not appear to be connected.