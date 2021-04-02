Town of Cary celebrates 150th anniversary with virtual events

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- In 150 years, there's a lot to look back on.
"Lots of people think that Cary really doesn't have a history. They think we just sprung up sometime in the 1970s, but obviously that's not the case," said Kris Carmichael, Page-Walker Arts and History Center manager.
That's why the Town of Cary couldn't let the birthday just go by uncelebrated--even during a pandemic.
"We looked at all the events we had planned and said, 'What can we change to a virtual setting so we can continue the celebration?'" town clerk Virginia Johnson said.
The town moved its celebrations online and asked people to share pictures and memories of Cary and take part in the driving tour to learn more about sites like the Page-Walker Hotel.
This Saturday-on the town's official birthday-there will be a virtual event.
"It's a chance to really highlight our past, reflect on our present and look at the future," Johnson said.
The virtual event Saturday starts at 8 p.m. It will include a special message from ABC11's own Steve Daniels and Tisha Powell. For more information, visit cary150.org.
