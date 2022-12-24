Suspect arrested in string of daytime burglaries in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Cary arrested a man in connection with a string of daytime burglaries.

The Cary police Department said the crimes had been circling on social media app Nextdoor.

Camden Thomas Seymore, 25, was arrested early Friday morning and charged with two counts of felony breaking and entering, and two counts of felony larceny.

Police say Seymore is one of two men seen going to homes in Cary dressed in a safety vest and hard hat and forcing their way into unoccupied homes.

Warrants were issued for the second suspect and arrest are pending.