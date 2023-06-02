Cary Police said thieves made off with small electronics, cash, and credit cards.

Cary police looking for suspect in connection with larceny case

CARY, N.C. -- Cary police are searching for a suspect in connection with larceny in the Waverly Place Shopping Center.

Cary police were called to the 500 block of New Waverly Place on Tuesday morning after witnesses recorded a man breaking into vehicles in the parking lot.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Dustin Zaner-Brown, 26, of Apex, and charged him with one count of larceny from auto.

Officers said they do not know whether this incident is connected with the recent break-ins at four hotels in the area.

Anyone with information about Zaner-Brown's whereabouts is asked to contact Cary police at (919) 469-4012.

