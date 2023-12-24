Car slams into barbershop in Cary, driver arrested for DWI; officials say

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A driver was arrested Sunday after slamming into the front of a children's barbershop, Cary officials said.

According to officials, the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Kildaire Farm Road. Officials said the SUV crashed into the front of Cookie Cutters, a barbershop for children. The business was closed at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the driver was arrested and charged with DWI.

