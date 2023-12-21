Hunky Dory Record Store hitting high notes and C-notes in Cary: 'It's unbelievable'

The owner of Hunky Dory Record Store, named after a David Bowie album, opened the doors in Cary on December 1st to major fanfare.

The owner of Hunky Dory Record Store, named after a David Bowie album, opened the doors in Cary on December 1st to major fanfare.

The owner of Hunky Dory Record Store, named after a David Bowie album, opened the doors in Cary on December 1st to major fanfare.

The owner of Hunky Dory Record Store, named after a David Bowie album, opened the doors in Cary on December 1st to major fanfare.

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina native has opened new businesses in three major areas in the Triangle: Durham, Raleigh, and now Cary.

Michael Bell is the owner of Hunky Dory Record Store, named after a David Bowie album. Bell opened the doors to its Cary location on December 1 to major fanfare.

"We had a line out the door. It was insanely busy all day. The numbers we put up just exceeded my wildest dreams for that weekend. And that just kind of gives you hope," said Bell as he sat at a table inside his new store that was packed on a Wednesday.

Bell, a former journalist turned entrepreneur is in the middle of the action in downtown Cary. The area is seeing new energy.

"10 years ago I never would have thought that Cary would have been even on the radar. But Cary has definitely had an incredibly awesome resurgence," he said.

But not all stores are hitting a high note.

Construction all around Seaboard Station has created a challenge for his Raleigh store.

"People can't find a place to park. They don't know where to turn, or what street to turn on. They get stuck in traffic, they throw up their hands" described Bell.

ABC11 stopped by both stores and found the Hunky Dory Raleigh store empty and the Cary location bustling. "When we got here and just hit the floor, hit the ground running. It's just been awesome to see," continued Bell.

Downtown Cary has seen a shift in growth and development.

A new park, breweries, and other businesses are all bringing in more foot traffic.

"It's unbelievable, really," said longtime Cary resident Eddie Whittington who has watched the transformation.

He described how things downtown looked not too long ago. "Like a typical downtown with, you know, it didn't have a lot of personality."

David Matney and Flavia Lee live close to downtown Cary. They are excited about the future.

"We just saw the new park. It's fantastic. He will love it when he's older," The two shared as they pointed to their one-year-old baby boy, Lee Miles.

For Bell, he's spinning with excitement, "You're like, wow, this community really gets behind each other and fortunately, they're getting behind me."