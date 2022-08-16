Cary and Durham makes list of hottest ZIP codes in America

Two Triangle towns are scoring high marks is new ranking for hottest ZIP codes in the United States.

Durham is taking the 30th spot and Cary the 11th in Realtor.com's annual list.

The report notes the latest median price in Cary is slightly more than Raleigh and is coming in at $442,000.

Stephanie Jabusch bought her Cary home in the late nineties.

She's finished raising all of kids there and now is considering ways to prop up the price even further.

"It has tripled in value," said Jabusch. "We are very pleased with our investment and thinking of investing in our house by updating or adding to it, and we'll still get money back if we sell it."

Anthony Fuller says the town's change a lot since his family came here from Florida 15 years ago.

"When I moved here, there wasn't a lot. it was just a small," he said.

The area feels like its exploding.

New construction keeps going up. Townhomes by the intersection of Highway 55 and Morrisville Parkway going for $650,000.

There are new entertainment centers, such as The Fenton.

Phaedrea Watkins owns Realty One Group in Cary and says there's other draws.

"(There are) good schools, very good schools and it's just a family-oriented area," said Watkins.

She's continues helping out-of-state buyers relocate the area.

Watkins is noticing home are sitting on the market a little longer.

"It's increasing a little bit and I wouldn't say significantly, this is kind of what we saw as normal before we got this big jump in a lot of people moving to the area and it flying off the market in one to two days. Now, we're seeing maybe a week or two," said Watkins.

