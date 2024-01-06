Police searching for hit-and-run driver in 3 car crash in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary police are investigating after a hit-and-run crash involving three vehicles near Cary Parkway on Saturday.

According to CPD, the crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Kildaire Farm Road near the intersection of Cary Parkway. Police said the "at-fault" vehicle drove away from the scene before officers arrived.

Only minor injuries were reported from the other vehicles, police said.

Police said they are looking for a Burgundy-colored SUV with heavy damage to the front bumper and hood area of the vehicle. It was last seen heading towards US1 on Cary Parkway.