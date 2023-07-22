Cary K9 officer hit, injured during police chase

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary K9 officer was hit and injured during a police chase through Cary and Raleigh Friday evening.

The Cary Police Department responded to calls about a stolen vehicle from the Rick Hendricks dealership located on US 64 around 6:30 p.m. A man entered the dealership and asked a salesman to test drive a Ford Truck. During this test drive, he displayed a firearm and told the salesman to exit the vehicle.

According to CPD, detectives tracked the suspect to Raleigh and ran from RPD officers back to Cary. The suspect was later found at the Bliss Convenience Store at the intersection of Lake Pine Drive and Cary Parkway.

CPD officers, including K9 Handler Officer Michael Herrell, and his partner K9 Officer Dakota, then ordered the suspect to get out of the truck. The suspect ignored officers and pointed the truck toward officers, and accelerated toward them at a high rate of speed. Officers were forced to jump out of the way in order to avoid being hit.

In an attempt to move, K9 Officer Dakota was hit by the truck as it left the parking lot. She was taken to an emergency veterinary hospital, where she is listed in stable condition.

The stolen vehicle was later found abandoned in Raleigh. Police are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cary Police Department at 919-469-4012.

