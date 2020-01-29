Cary man charged with sending child pornography to undercover detective

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary man is charged with multiple child pornography crimes after he sent videos of children being sexually abused to an undercover Cary Police Department detective.

James Kline, 62, is charged with 18 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a warrant from Cary Police Department, the children pictured ranged in age from less than 1 year old to 14 years old. In one video, one of the victims appeared to be unconscious.

The warrant said Kline sent the videos to the detective in June. Kline was arrested Tuesday.
