Cary police officer and athletic trainer honored for saving man's life at high school event

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Last month, a Cary police officer and a high school athletic trainer jumped into action to save a man's life. On Wednesday, they were reunited and surprised with awards for their efforts.It was an emotional reunion Wednesday morning at Green Hope High SchoolThe last time police officer Brian Smith saw Robert Gresham Sr., Smith was saving his life."The first thing that popped into my head is Mr. Gresham needs some assistance, and I checked his pulse and he didn't have one," Smith recounted of the events of Feb. 5.Gresham was with his family at a cheerleading event that day to see his granddaughter, a Millbrook High cheerleader, when he collapsed and stopped breathing."Knowing that I almost lost the guy that is the pinnacle of strength in our family...," said his son, Robert Gresham Jr.The Gresham family presented Officer Smith with a gift and card in thanks, but not before Smith and athletic trainer Eric Hall were honored for their heroics with an Outstanding-Performance-in-an-Emergency-Situation plaque."This is probably one of the most rewarding things I've ever done in my 27 years of law enforcement," said Smith of the ceremony.Hall said everyone should know life-saving skills such as CPR."You never know when it might need to be used, and then you're prepared for when it happens," he said.Gresham Sr. said he is grateful."If it wasn't for him, I just wouldn't be here," he said.