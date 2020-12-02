CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary police are investigating after an afternoon shooting near a Dollar General sent one person to the hospital.
Officials said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Dollar General at 832 E. Chatham St.
One person was taken to the hospital and the investigation is ongoing.
See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
1 shot near Cary Dollar General; police investigating
SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News