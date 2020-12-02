shooting

1 shot near Cary Dollar General; police investigating

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Cary police are investigating after an afternoon shooting near a Dollar General sent one person to the hospital.

Officials said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Dollar General at 832 E. Chatham St.

One person was taken to the hospital and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.
