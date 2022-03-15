Cary homeowner charged after man breaking into vehicle is shot

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Cary homeowner is facing a felony charge after police say he shot a man he found breaking into his vehicle.The incident happened along Matilda Place around 3:30 Tuesday morning.Heng Ye, 51, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.Police say Ye stepped outside his home and found a man in his vehicle.The man ran and Ye allegedly shot him.Nearby resident Anuj Jain woke up to a shocking scene in his backyard.There was a person lying on the ground and a number of police officers surrounding the individual."I lifted the blinds of my back door, my porch (and) I saw some people gathered together with their flashlight," said Jain. "It was very, very scary. Normally, just the fact that it happened in our neighborhood, but in my backyard, literally in my backyard, it was extremely scary"The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.Police said the investigation is ongoing.Detectives found a pile of cash in one driveway and a bag full of miscellaneous items. They were taken for evidence.