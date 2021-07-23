Street Parties celebrate Cary150

CARY, NC (WTVD) -- Founded in 1871 as a sleepy little railroad town, Cary has grown into a hub of development, innovation and culture over the past 150 years. It consistently ranks among the best places in the nation to live, work and raise a family.The Town plans to celebrate with two big community street parties on Saturday, July 24 and Saturday, July 31. The celebrations will take place on Academy Street in Downtown Cary starting at 4:30PM.ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of community street parties.