Durham woman wins Cash 5 jackpot

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Durham woman won over $398,000 in Wednesday's Cash 5 drawing.

Barbara Parker bought her $1 ticket at East Campus Family Fare on Broad Street in Durham and won the $398,879 jackpot prize.

After required federal and state tax withholdings she took home $285,201.

