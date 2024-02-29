Moore County woman wins $100,000 prize on scratch-off

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Moore County woman has won big at the lottery.

Amy Douglas bought her $2,000,000 Diamond Deluxe ticket for $20 at the Prince Mart in Sanford.

"We bought it because it looked pretty," Douglas told the NC Education Lottery.

She claimed her $100,000 prize Wednesday at the NC lottery headquarters.

"I cried," Douglas said.

After required taxes and withholdings, Douglas took home $71,506.

She said plans to use the money to pay some bills and pay off her mortgage.