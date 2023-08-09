2 arrested in animal cruelty case; 22 cats removed from Wake County home, only 5 survived

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- More than a dozen cats had to be euthanized following an investigation by Wake County Animal Control.

When investigators arrived at a home on Cass Holt Road on July 19, they found a dead cat in front of the house.

A search of the inside of the home located 22 cats. Seventeen of them had to be put down; five were able to be saved and taken to a rescue group.

During a second visit to the home, investigators found and removed another cat.

Wake County Animal Control later found the remains of 16 other cats at the property.

Investigators identified the home as belonging to Samuel Peri, 47. He and Angela Honan, 52, were arrested on Aug. 8 and charged with cruelty to animals, abandonment of animals and failure to vaccinate against rabies.