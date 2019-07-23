GRAPHIC VIDEO: Hero neighbor rushes in to save boy attacked by pit bull in Texas

CONROE, Texas -- An incident involving a 6-year-old Texas boy who was attacked by a pit bull and rescued by a neighbor was caught on camera.

In the video, you see the boy playing in the driveway of his home when the loose dog runs up and begins to attack.

That's when 19-year-old neighbor Grant Brown heard the boy screaming and ran over to distract the dog while the boy escaped.

"As soon as I noticed I just ran over there without thinking and I didn't know how, but I knew I had to get the dog off of the boy," said Brown.

Both the boy and the hero neighbor were bitten but will be okay.

The dog has been turned over to animal control.

CNN contributed to this article.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasdog attacku.s. & worldcaught on camera
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe storms move through Triangle, Fayetteville
Judge approves settlement expanding transgender bathroom rights in NC
55 people to benefit from organs of Raleigh man killed in 'freak accident'
Durham police seek leads in 2016 killing of Cesar Yanez Ortiz
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Tuesday, July 23
Footage released, mystery deepens after NC woman, boyfriend murdered
3-month-old dies after fall from mother's arms during fight
Show More
21-year-old pizza delivery driver shot, killed in Roanoke Rapids
Police officers fired over post suggesting AOC should be shot
Teen kicked out of Johnston Co. Domino's says it was act of racism
Grocery store employee missing for 10 years found behind store's cooler
Puppy kicked into Myrtle Beach pool rescued by bystanders
More TOP STORIES News