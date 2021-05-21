Health & Fitness

3,600 sick, 13 dead from outbreaks linked to recreational water sources over last 5 years, CDC says

Swimming, even in properly treated water, could make you sick, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC released a new study Thursday that looked at sicknesses related to recreational water sites between 2015 and 2019.

The study found 208 outbreaks in that time period from pools, hot tubs and water playgrounds--all sites where the water is chemically treated and cleaned.

Still, more than 3,600 people got sick from those outbreaks with 13 of them dying.

The CDC said it's just a reminder that just because a body of water is regularly cleaned does not mean it cannot spread germs. The CDC did say there is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread in water, but other bacteria and viruses can.

Health experts said everybody should avoid swallowing water while swimming. Also you can help prevent the spread of germs by refusing to swim if you have an upset stomach or other symptoms of illness.
