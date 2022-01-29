'I was born free, I will die free': Hospital denies man kidney transplant over vaccination status

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina man who desperately needs a kidney transplant said he has been denied an operation because of his vaccination status.
But he said he is not changing his mind, and he said he is willing to die over his beliefs.
Right now, Chad Carswell's kidney is only operating at about 4%.
The Burke County resident said he went to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem where he had all kinds of scans done, hoping to get a transplant, only to find out he was required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 prior to the surgery.
And so do any potential donors.
The hospital said that is its policy. But Carswell said he shouldn't be forced to get a shot.
Asked whether he might change his mind, Carswell told ABC affiliate WSOC:
"No sir ... I was born free. I will die free. I'm not changing my mind. I've had conversations with my family and everybody who is close to me and they know where I stand and there will not be a situation that occurs where I'll change my mind on this topic."
The hospital is also standing firm, saying the vaccine is all about protection -- as transplant patients are at high risk for severe illness if they don't have pre-existing immunity.
Carswell told WSOC that he is looking at other hospitals to see if they'll perform the life-saving surgery.
