Society

North Carolina man made homeless during COVID-19 pandemic surprised with free car

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina man who was put through the ringer in 2020 got quite the surprise Tuesday.

Chance Jackson would up homeless and hopeless after COVID-19 forced him out of college and out of work.

He reached out to Pandemic of Love, a charity group in Asheville. The group helped him get a place to live and some new clothes. He then was able to get a job and start getting back on his feet.

Then, 2020 struck again.

His car called it quits in November.

Months of work by Pandemic of Love culminated in Tuesday's surprise.

Jackson and his group leader went to Prestige Subaru in Asheville under the guise of looking at cars. He then got the news that the car he was looking at was actually his.

"My heart is just overflowing with gratitude. I can't even find the right words to express how I'm feeling, but I am so grateful and happy, like, I just feel so loved," Jackson said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyashevillehomelesscoronaviruscargood news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Gov. Cooper to give COVID-19 update at 2 p.m.
UK approves use of Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine with easier storage
$600 stimulus direct deposits, paper checks being sent out: Mnuchin
Joe Clark, who inspired 'Lean on Me' movie, dead at 82
Colo. man believed to have first known US case of COVID-19 variant
SPONSORED: Big Weather's Big Recipe: Bacon-wrapped tator tots
Apex fire chief, who had COVID-19, says get the vaccine
Show More
'Preparing for a hurricane:' NC hospitals brace as COVID slams capacity
Louisiana congressman-elect Luke Letlow dies from COVID-19
DOJ declines charges against officers in Tamir Rice case
20M COVID-19 shots by the end of 2020? That's not going to happen
Members of military community react to impending stimulus checks
More TOP STORIES News