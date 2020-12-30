ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina man who was put through the ringer in 2020 got quite the surprise Tuesday.
Chance Jackson would up homeless and hopeless after COVID-19 forced him out of college and out of work.
He reached out to Pandemic of Love, a charity group in Asheville. The group helped him get a place to live and some new clothes. He then was able to get a job and start getting back on his feet.
Then, 2020 struck again.
His car called it quits in November.
Months of work by Pandemic of Love culminated in Tuesday's surprise.
Jackson and his group leader went to Prestige Subaru in Asheville under the guise of looking at cars. He then got the news that the car he was looking at was actually his.
"My heart is just overflowing with gratitude. I can't even find the right words to express how I'm feeling, but I am so grateful and happy, like, I just feel so loved," Jackson said.
North Carolina man made homeless during COVID-19 pandemic surprised with free car
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News