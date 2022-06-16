Suspect in Chapel Hill murder turns himself in, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill Police announced on Wednesday night that a murder suspect is in custody.Authorities said 41-year-old Nathaniel Shamone Byrd killed a man this past Friday inside a home on Creel Street.Byrd turned himself in Wednesday evening at Chapel Hill Police headquarters.He is charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery.Byrd is being held at the Orange County Detention Center without bond. His first court appearance is Thursday afternoon.Police had been looking for Byrd in the death of Ezzard Charles Stroud Jr, 50, who was found dead about 5:30 a.m. inside his home in the 100 block of Creel Street.