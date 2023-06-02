Town of Chapel Hill announces new fire chief

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Town of Chapel Hill is welcoming a new fire chief to its department.

Jay Mebane is currently the fire chief for the City of Burlington, where he has been for 15 years. He will replace Chapel Hill's current fire chief Vencelin Harris who is retiring.

"Chief Mebane stood out from a very talented pool of fire leaders, and his record of leadership with the City of Burlington and Burlington Fire Department (has) prepared him well to continue the good work of Chief Harris and the members of the Chapel Hill Fire Department," Chapel Hill interim Town Manager Chris Blue said in a statement.

Mebane's career started with the City of Burlington Police Department in the Animal Services Division in 2006. He became a part of the Burlington Fire Department in 2008 before going up in rank to Fire Captain in 2016. Mebane was appointed Fire Chief in Burlington in 2020.

"I am honored to be selected to serve as the next fire chief for the Town of Chapel Hill," Mebane said. "I am looking forward to building on the legacy that was established by the great fire chiefs prior to my appointment."

Mebane will begin as Chapel Hill Fire Chief on July 3.