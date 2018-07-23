Chapel Hill police seeking 3 suspects in CVS armed robbery

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) --Chapel Hill police are looking for three people who robbed a CVS overnight.
Authorities said the armed robbery happened 2:30 a.m. Monday at the CVS at the corner of Fordham Blvd. and Ephesus Church Road.
The suspects were described as three men in dark clothing with masks, one described like a Jason mask. Two were seen carrying a firearm.
The three fled and a K-9 track led officers to the University Inn, where police believe they fled in a vehicle.
Police are working with neighboring agencies to determine any connections with similar cases in the area.
The CVS at 2411 Landmark Drive of Lake Boone Trail in Raleigh was also robbed early Monday morning.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Chapel Hill Police Department at 919-968-2760 or Crime Stoppers at 919-942-7515. Calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential and the caller may remain anonymous.