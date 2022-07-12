Person rushed to hospital after shooting in Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill police said someone was shot at an apartment complex and is now at UNC Hospitals for treatment.

ABC11 spoke to an eyewitness who says his roommate is the person who was shot.

Austin Drum said it started as an argument in the parking lot of their apartment complex.

"He said he got a gun so he come back inside, but then he went back outside and they started arguing again and come back inside and I close the door, opened it up again and then he stood in the doorway and that's when the shots were fired and I just seen him collapse fell on the ground. I tried to do the best I could," he said.

Police have not released any other details at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.
